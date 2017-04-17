Register
22:20 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Moscow metro presents FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 train

    Russia to Ensure High Level of Security at 2018 FIFA World Cup

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Sport
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Russia hosts FIFA World Cup 2018 (50)
    0 32 0 0

    Russia will provide a proper level of security on the streets and in public places during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the country, Vladimir Markin, the head of the Russian Football Union’s security committee, said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid preparations for the international football event, signed a federal law that will toughen administrative responsibility for football fans and introduce penalties for gross violations of rules of conduct during sporting events.

    "The security on the streets and in other public places of the cities where the matches will be held is going to be provided on a proper level. Not only the law enforcement, but also private security services, volunteers and responsible citizens will make every effort for it," Markin told R-Sport.

    The Russian government has also approved new advanced measures for hotels and other accommodation facilities, with the rules applying not only to football fans, but also to athletes, Markin underlined.

    Lokomotiv fans during the Russian Football Premier League championship's round 20 match between FC Lokomotiv (Moscow) and FC Spartak (Moscow)
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    'Blah-Blah-Channel': Russian Football Fans Troll BBC for Its Chiller Diller
    According to the new Russian law, the fines for violating a ban on visiting official sport events grew by 50 percent to between 40,000 and 50,000 rubles ($713-892). Foreigners or persons without Russian citizenship may now face 15 days of administrative detention and subsequent deportation, or a fine of up to 50,000 rubles and the ban on attendance of official sporting events for seven years.

    The law also stipulates that foreigners may be denied entry into Russia in case of having violated, or intending to violate, the rules of conduct during sports events in Russia or outside the country.

    The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held across venues in over 10 Russian cities in June and July 2018.

    Topic:
    Russia hosts FIFA World Cup 2018 (50)

    Related:

    Russian 2018 FIFA Organizing Committee Meets UK Police to Discuss Security
    Russia Launches Free Online Language Course for FIFA World Cup 2018 Volunteers
    Boycotting Russia's 2018 FIFA World Cup Not to Help Solve Doping Issues
    No Threat to Russia's Plans to Host 2018 FIFA World Cup - Deputy PM
    Tags:
    2018 FIFA World Cup, Vladimir Markin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok