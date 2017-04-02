Register
    Jamaica's gold medal winning relay team, Usain Bolt, 2nd right, Michael Frater, 2nd left, Asafa Powell, right, and Nesta Carter celebrate after the men's 4x100-meter relay final during the athletics competitions in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 22, 2008

    IOC Stopped Investigation Despite Positive Doping Samples of Jamaican Athletes

    IOC's Medical and Scientific Director Richard Budgett, who ordered the doping control laboratories to re-check the probes, did not allow the laboratories to officially confirm the results of the positive doping of Jamaican athletes from Beijing 2008 Olympics tests without a request from IOC, according to a documentary by German ARD broadcaster.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — International Olympic Committee (IOC) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) knew about the positive doping samples of Jamaican athletes from Beijing 2008 Olympics, but decided not to pursue investigation further, a documentary filmed by German ARD broadcaster revealed on Sunday.

    According to the documentary, IOC's Medical and Scientific Director Richard Budgett, who ordered the doping control laboratories to re-check the probes, did not allow the laboratories to officially confirm the results of the tests without a request from IOC. After doping samples of Jamaican athletes turned out to be positive he did not let the laboratories confirm the evidence.

    WADA reportedly also knew about the results of the re-check and even admitted it in March 2016. Back then WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said that he knew about the positive results. According to Niggli, WADA decided not to pursue the investigation further, since the amount of clenbuterol (a highly effective substance, which is included in the doping list) was too low and might have been found because of low-quality Chinese meat, but added that he did not view the situation as positive, as it would be a perfect excuse if an athlete got caught.

    Clemens Prokop, German athletics federation president, said, as quoted in the ARD documentary, that the situation with Jamaican athletes' positive samples damaged the image of WADA and IOC.

    "In this case the credibility of IOC and WADA has been seriously damaged. They have lost basic trust. The behavior of both organizations is abstruse," Prokop said.

    The IOC is currently rechecking probes from the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics, as well as the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. The decision to recheck the samples came amid the Russian doping scandal, which erupted following the publication of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) independent commission report about alleged doping abuse by Russian athletes.

    In January 2017, Jamaican men's relay team, including Usain Bolt, has been stripped of 4x100metres relay gold medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, as a result of teammate Nesta Carter being disqualified for a doping violation.

