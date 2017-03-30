IOC Sanctions Four Russian Athletes for Failing Anti-Doping Tests in 2012 Games

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The athletes include weightlifter Khadzhimurat Akkaev, hammer throwers Mariia Bespalova and as well jumper Victoria Valyukevich.

"The IOC today announced that four Russian athletes have been disqualified from the Olympic Games London 2012," the statement read.

In November 2015, the WADA Independent Commission issued a report accusing Russia of numerous breaches of global anti-doping regulations and recommended the country be banned from international athletics competitions. The WADA also suspended Russia-based anti-doping lab operations run by the RUSADA. After that, Russian athletes were barred from going to international competitions, including the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of running a state-run doping program. Moscow is making efforts aimed at reforming its sports and ensuring Russian athletes' access to main world competitions.