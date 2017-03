© AFP 2017/ Marc BRAIBANT WADA Chief Urges Russia to Ban Sports Doctor Portugalov Probed for Doping

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday he had signed a ruling defining the banned methods and substances in sport aimed at combating doping abuse in the country.

"I signed a decree that approves a list of substances and methods that are banned for use in sports," Medvedev said opening a government session.

He specified that the ruling relates to "unfair competition, situations where an athlete is coerced to use prohibited substances, manipulation of blood tests, illegal chemical activities, gene doping."