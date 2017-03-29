Boycott of Football World Cup in Russia Not Discussed in Berlin

© Photo: Alexey Filippov Devils Meet Angels: Cloud Pillows Await Belgian Football Fans in Sochi

BERLIN (Sputnik) — According to Schaefer, "there are no signs of a wide discussion in Berlin, in German politics" about the potential boycott.

"As for football, there is a good practice — separating sport from politics, if possible," the spokesman said at a press briefing.

Earlier this week, German media reported that possible boycott of the upcoming championship might be debated in Berlin.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samura reportedly said earlier in March that Russia won the right to host the championship fairly and there was no reason to take it away.

In 2015, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko urged the international community to boycott the world's biggest football tournament if it is held in Russia over Moscow's alleged involvement in Ukrainian political crisis. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied Kiev's allegations. Several US senators have also called on FIFA to take the World Cup out of Russia.

Russia will host its first ever Football World Cup on June 14 — July 14 next year. The matches will be held in several major cities, including Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Sochi, Rostov-on-Don and others.