US Fans Jeer at Russian Tennis Star Kuznetsova During Miami Game

During her competition with US athlete Venus Williams, some people from the crowd started shouting and calling on Kuznetsova to go back to her country.

In some sports, like football and hockey, such incidents are quite common. However, such behavior contradicts with tennis etiquette.

"Go back to Moscow" and a boo from the crowd during Venus — Kuznetsova match (recorded from WatchESPN). pic.twitter.com/tDEDCgnNjd — Ilya Ryvlin (@ryvlin) 28 марта 2017 г.

​Booing and demands to "go back to Moscow" came to Kuznetsova as an unwelcome surprise.

The tennis player has always maintained good relations with her US fans and did not give any reason for the negative reception.

The game ended with Williams winning 3:6, 6:7 (4:7).