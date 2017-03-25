Gentlefan: Russian Football Fans Treat Guests with Warm Tea

A group of local football fans arranged a hospitality event prior to a March 24 match in Krasnodar between teams from Russia and Cote d’Ivoire.

The fans treated the supporters of the African team with some warm tea and presented them with memorable souvenirs. Notorious former captain of the Russian national team Alexey Smertin also took part in the act of hospitality.

​The event comes as a part of “Gentlefan” initiative, which originated with fans in the Russian city of Rostov when they gave several hundred visiting Manchester United fans from Great Britain warm blankets before a Europa League game, so they could feel comfortable at the stadium while they watched.

Top support from our away fans again… and a big thank you to @RostovFC & their supporters for such a warm welcome. 👏



(Pics: @2dryhands) pic.twitter.com/oxCthB6ghI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 9, 2017

​Prior to the match between Russia and Cote d’Ivoire, the Russian Football Union announced that it would give free tickets to the game to African students studying in Krasnodar universities. The game ended in a 0-2 score in favour of the team from Cote d’Ivoire.

Огромное спасибо болельщикам за горячую поддержку! Атмосфера была отличной! pic.twitter.com/cxIR4iOw1Z — Сборная России (@TeamRussia) March 24, 2017

