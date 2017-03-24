Paralympic Head Hopes Athletes Recognized on Time to Partake in Korea Games

© Sputnik/ Mihail Mokrushin IPC Rejects Proposal to Let Russian Athletes Partake in Paralympic Qualifiers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) president Vladimir Lukin told Sputnik that he was hopeful that the Russian athletes will be recognized on time to participate in the 2018 Winter Paralympics while the discussions with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) are ongoing.

‘’We are currently in talks. The discussions with the IPC and the working group created by the IPC are ongoing, the work is ongoing,” Lukin said on Thursday. “We hope that this work will be done fast enough so we are on time to recognize that our Paralympians can participate in the Paralympics in Korea.”

Lukin noted that they have been sent a roadmap that they have to realize.

“We have been following the instructions. We will be fulfilling those things that depend on the Paralympic Committee,” the president stated.

He noted, however, that there are some things that do not depend on the Committee, including visa matters, and admission to closed cities where the Paralympians work.

“We are ready to assist the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in these cases, but decisions are made by the government authorities, not us,” Lukin stated.

Lukin made the comment on the sidelines of a book presentation event hosted by the International Luxembourg Forum on Preventing Nuclear Catastrophe and in the Nuclear Threat Initiative in Washington, DC.

In 2016, the IPC announced suspension of Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) membership and ban on Russia's Paralympic athletes from the 2016 Summer and 2018 Winter Paralympics.

The move followed the publication of the report of an independent World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) commission headed by Richard McLaren, which focused on alleged Russia's involvement in doping activities.

In January 2017, the IPC announced that the RPC's membership could be reinstated ahead of the 2018 Games and Russian authorities voiced readiness to cooperate with the IPC on reinstatement.