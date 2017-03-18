'Blah-Blah-Channel': Russian Football Fans Troll BBC for Its Chiller Diller

The banner, unfolded during Saturday's derby between Spartak and Lokomotiv, depicts BBC as a "Blah-Blah-Channel".

The BBC aired its provocative "Russia's Hooligan Army" feature in February, based on the events at the UEFA Euro 2016 championship in France, when at least 30 people were injured in clashes between Russia and England fans after a match in Marseille. The film implies a similar fate is awaiting UK fans in Russia, seeking to sow fear and demonize the host country.

Even one of the fans interviewed for the movie said it distorted the truth.

Recently, Manchester United supporters visited Russia's city of Rostov-on-Don for a play-off Europa League game, and, surprise surprise, no one was hurt. On the contrary, locals gave the visitors a warm welcome (in its direct sense). MU manager Jose Mourinho told The Daily Mirror that the journey to Russia was safe and friendly.

The return visit of Russians fans to Manchester passed without a glitch either.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held across venues in over 10 Russian cities in June and July 2018. The event will be the first ever World Cup to take place in Eastern Europe.