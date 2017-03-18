WADA Working Groups to Consider IOC Recommendations on ITA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Thursday, the IOC announced the creation of the ITA, which will have monitoring powers and will develop doping testing plans for international federations.

A WADA spokesperson told R-Sport on Friday that IOC recommendations with regard to the work of the ITA have been passed on to WADA working groups.

Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) First Vice President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told R-Sport on Thursday that the creation of the ITA can promote an effective fight against doping.

In November 2015, the WADA Independent Commission issued a report accusing Russia of numerous breaches of global anti-doping regulations and recommended the country be banned from international athletics competitions. The WADA also suspended Russia-based anti-doping lab operations run by the RUSADA. After that, Russian athletes were barred from going to international competitions, including the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of running a state-run doping program. Moscow is making efforts aimed at reforming its sports and ensuring Russian athletes' access to main world competitions.