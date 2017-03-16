Register
16:43 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Sergei Ustyugov (Russia) during the men's 50km freestyle mass start at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2017 in Lahti, Finland

    'Like Hitler Did': Olympic Big Wig Compares Banning Russians With Holocaust

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Sport
    Get short URL
    116860

    President of the International Ski Federation (FIS) and senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Gian Franco Kasper has compared banning Russia from the Winter Olympics with the Holocaust. Although he regretted his "unsuccessful" choice of words, he maintained that his overall point is valid.

    This file photo taken on February 28, 2015 shows Norway's Therese Johaug celebrating with her three gold medals during the medals ceremony of the women's cross country 30 km mass start classic style competition of the 2015 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden.
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Winning Fair and Square? Norwegian Ski Supremacy Driven by Doping
    Gian Franco Kasper opposed the idea of indiscriminately penalizing athletes strictly on the basis of their nationality and drew contentious parallels with Hitler's genocide of Jews throughout Europe in World War 2. In Pyeongchang, South Korea, which will host the next Winter Olympics, Kasper opposed the idea of a comprehensive ban of Russia.

    "Like Mr. Hitler did. All Jews were to be killed, regardless of what they did or didn't do," Kasper said, as quoted by Norwegian national broadcaster NRK.

    Even Kapser quickly regretted the wording and assured the journalists he was "truly sorry" for his "inappropriate and insensitive" comment. However, he nevertheless maintained that he strictly opposed the idea of arbitrarily penalizing innocent people. Kasper admitted that the Holocaust was indeed more extreme, yet upheld the comparison as viable, since it was "not OK" to charge a person for simply coming from a certain place.

    "I'm fully against banning or punishing somebody because of his passport," Kasper said.

    Russia is currently in danger of being banned from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang after the notorious McLaren report, which accused over 1,000 Russian athletes as being part of Russia's alleged doping program from 2011 until after the Sochi Olympics in 2014, which ended in a clean-sweep victory. In 2017, five Russian skiers were suspended from the FIS Nordic World Championships, including Sochi medal winners Alexander Legkov and Maxim Vylegzhanin.

    ​Following the McLaren report, the International Paralympic Committee banned Russia as a nation from last year's Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, while the IOC "only" chose to exclude the Russian track-and-field squad after coming under heavy fire and stopping short of banning Russia outright. In the long run, the IOC let individual sports federations decide which Russian athletes could compete.

    Kasper is among the world's most senior sports officials, as president of the International Ski Federation and the Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations, a senior IOC member and a member of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    High Hitler: 'Fuhrer on Speed' Conquers Reddit
    Hitler's Mein Kampf Becomes Surprise Bestseller in Germany
    Int'l Commission to Bring Norwegian Skiers With Fake Asthma to Justice
    Tags:
    Olympic games, doping, skiing, FIS, IOC, Gian-Franco Kasper, Russia, Pyeongchang, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      Kasper's choice of metaphor is bound to offend the intended audience, like the olympic holocaust-themed skaters. It's not polite to point out how sacred cows rig the game. Ignorance of "the law" is no excuse.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok