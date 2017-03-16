IOC Spent $2.8Mln on Reanalysis of Doping Probes Since McLaren Report Release

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has spent almost $3 million on the rationalization of their doping probes after the results of the so-called McLaren investigation into Russian doping were published, IOC Director of Communications Mark Adams said on Thursday.

"On the Russian investigation, the IOC expenses are already at $2.8 million, nearly $3 million for the reanalysis following the McLaren report," Adams said at the IOC Executive Board press conference in South Korean Pyeongchang.

© REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse WADA President 'Blindsided' by IOC Letter on Insufficient Russia Doping Evidence

In 2016, a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) independent commission, led by Richard McLaren, presented a two-pronged report accusing Russia of running a state-wide doping program. The report led to the ban of some Russian athletes from taking part in international competitions, including the 2016 Summer Olympics, and a complete banning of Russian Paralympic athletes from participating in the 2016 Summer Paralympics and 2018 Winter Games.

In his letter written in February, IOC Committee’s chief Christophe de Kepper said that WADA has admitted the evidence provided in the reports may, in many instances, "not be sufficient to bring successful cases" to ban Russian athletes.