15:11 GMT +316 March 2017
    A lab technician checks samples to be tested for doping

    International Olympic Committee Creates Independent Testing Authority

    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Sport
    13020

    According to reports, IOC announced on Thursday creation of an Independent Testing Authority (ITA).

    Banner Welcome! Hello, Pyeongchang!
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    IOC Coordination Commission Starts Visit to South Korea's Pyeongchang
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Thursday creation of an Independent Testing Authority (ITA).

    "An Independent Testing Authority (ITA) to be created. The ITA to develop with each respective International Federation an International Test Distribution Plan (ITDP) not only by sport but by discipline. This ITDP to contain a minimum number of tests for every athlete wanting to participate in the World Championships or in the Olympic Games," the IOC said in a press release.

    It is stressed in the press release that the athletes "not having the established minimum testing level" will not be able to participate in any World Championships or Olympic Games.

    The national anti-doping agencies will also continue their own testing activities and execute international tests on request by the ITA.

    "The ITA board to be restricted to a supervisory role only. The ITA board to have no power to direct or instruct the management of the anti-doping programme," the press release said.

    The ITA board is expected to include representatives from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the Olympic Movement, public authorities and elected athlete representatives.

      First information to hand in brief on the surface it would appear it is a move to stop the current abuse by governments to politicise sport for propaganda purposes.
      If a non corrupt system was not introduced there is no doubt that the future of major world sporting events would become farcical losing its glamour and finally becoming redundant.

      As this article is all I know I will be eagerly waiting to find out more of the facts and the implications.
