WADA Chief Urges Russia to Ban Sports Doctor Portugalov Probed for Doping

LAUSANNE (Sputnik) — The former doctor, who counseled the Russian athletics federation, is reportedly working with Russian hockey players after being banned for life by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF).

"Dr. Portugalov should not be doing that and somebody somewhere in Russia needs to stop it," WADA director Craig Reedie said on the margins of a WADA meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

A German broadcaster implicated Portugalov in an alleged state-run doping scheme, prompting WADA to recommend in 2015 that he not be allowed to participate in government programs involving any sport.

The WADA investigation caused Russian athletes to be barred from going to international competitions, including the 2016 Summer Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld on Monday IAAF’s lifetime ban for the doctor.