Mutko Says WADA’s Roadmap Does Not Instruct to Ban Individuals From RUSADA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier on Monday, WADA said in a statement that nomination of former Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva as head of the RUSADA supervisory board did not comply with the WADA roadmap.

"The roadmap has no instructions on persons … There are only remarks that RUSADA should be an independent organization … There are common criteria: people, who previously worked in RUSADA, are banned from working there now. People from the sport, juridical sphere and others should work there… What can I say about the chair? Members of the supervisory board elected her [Isinbayeva] themselves, we did not intervene. So, everything is in accordance with the regulation," Mutko said.

Isinbayeva was elected chairman of the newly-formed RUSADA supervisory board on March 9.

In November 2015, the WADA Independent Commission issued a report accusing Russia of numerous breaches of global anti-doping regulations and recommended the country be banned from international athletics competitions. The WADA also suspended Russia-based anti-doping lab operations run by the RUSADA. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of running a state-run doping program. Moscow is making efforts aimed at reforming its sports and ensuring Russian athletes' access to main world competitions.