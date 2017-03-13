WADA Needs to Be Able to Use 'Meaningful Sanctions' to Punish Doping Abuse

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the page, Reedie also pointed out the efforts of whistleblowers that helped launch the Speak Up program, which allows to submit reports on doping abuse confidentially.

"In order to fulfill its regulatory role, WADA must be able to apply meaningful sanctions for cases of non-compliance," Reedie was quoted as saying on WADA's Twitter page.

Reedie: "In order to fulfill its regulatory role, WADA must be able to apply meaningful sanctions for cases of non-compliance" — WADA (@wada_ama) 13 марта 2017 г.

The program webpage offers an option of setting up a secure mailbox instead of giving out the contact information and allows the whistleblowers to decide if they want their personal details to be mentioned anywhere on the records or not.

Reedie was delivering the keynote speech at the WADA Symposium in the Swiss city of Lausanne.