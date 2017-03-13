IOC Coordination Commission Starts Visit to South Korea's Pyeongchang

PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) — The commission, headed by Gunilla Lindberg, will have a series of meetings with South Korean authorities on March 13-15. On Monday, Lindberg is expected to visit Olympic venues.

Lindberg, together with Lee Hee-beom, the president of the Pyeongchang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (POCOG), will hold a joint press conference on Wednesday.

The visit comes ahead of the meeting of the IOC Executive Board, which will take place in Pyeongchang on March 16-17. Separately, IOC President Thomas Bach will start a visit to Pyeongchang on Tuesday. He will then preside over the IOC's Executive Board meeting and hold a press conference on Friday.

Pyeongchang 2018 will be the first winter Olympic Games hosted by South Korea. The Games will open on February 9, 2018.