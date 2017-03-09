Just Wear It: Nike Launches Sport Hijab For Female Athletes

The Pro Hijab, which has been in development for over a year, will go on sale in March 2018.
As a prelude to the hijab, Nike recently launched a video campaign featuring female Middle Eastern athletes.
"The Nike Pro Hijab may have been more than a year in the making, but its impetus can be traced much further back, to an ongoing cultural shift that has seen more women than ever embracing sport," Nike stated.
The London 2012 Olympics saw several female athletes competing on behalf of Middle Eastern and African countries with strict Islamic law, including Saudi Arabia and Somalia.
Nike developed the new hijab in collaboration with Muslim athletes including Emirati female Olympic weightlifting athlete Amna Al Haddad and Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari, Sport360 reported.
The sportswear company says its new hijab is made from breathable fabric and will be available in three colors, black, vast grey and obsidian.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Arab men are extremely paranoid. Their girlfriends or wives cannot associate with unknown men, and must fully cover themselves bearing no skin at all including their face, before going out?
American Socialist
next time my girl accuses me of being jealous.. i will send her to the Middle East!