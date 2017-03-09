Register
    Just Wear It: Nike Launches Sport Hijab For Female Athletes

    © Photo: YouTube/NikeWomen
    Nike has launched the Pro Hijab, a veil made of breathable fabric for devout Muslim women to wear when they are playing sport.

    The Pro Hijab, which has been in development for over a year, will go on sale in March 2018.

    As a prelude to the hijab, Nike recently launched a video campaign featuring female Middle Eastern athletes.

    "The Nike Pro Hijab may have been more than a year in the making, but its impetus can be traced much further back, to an ongoing cultural shift that has seen more women than ever embracing sport," Nike stated.

    "This movement first permeated international consciousness in 2012, when a hijabi runner took the global stage in London," the sports manufacturer added.

    The London 2012 Olympics saw several female athletes competing on behalf of Middle Eastern and African countries with strict Islamic law, including Saudi Arabia and Somalia.

    This file photo taken on August 8, 2012 shows (from L) Central Africa Republic's Elisabeth Mandaba, Colombia's Rosibel García and Saudi Arabia's Sarah al-Attar competing in the women's 800m heats at the athletics event of the London 2012 Olympic Games in the capital
    © AFP 2017/ OLIVIER MORIN
    Saudi Arabia to Open First Female Gyms Soon
    The first Muslim woman to wear a hijab at the Olympic Games was Bahraini sprinter Ruqaya Al Ghasara, who competed in the 2004 Athens Games. 

    Nike developed the new hijab in collaboration with Muslim athletes including Emirati female Olympic weightlifting athlete Amna Al Haddad and Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari, Sport360 reported.

    The sportswear company says its new hijab is made from breathable fabric and will be available in three colors, black, vast grey and obsidian.

      American Socialist
      Arab men are extremely paranoid. Their girlfriends or wives cannot associate with unknown men, and must fully cover themselves bearing no skin at all including their face, before going out?

      next time my girl accuses me of being jealous.. i will send her to the Middle East!
