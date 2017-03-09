Just Wear It: Nike Launches Sport Hijab For Female Athletes

The Pro Hijab, which has been in development for over a year, will go on sale in March 2018.

As a prelude to the hijab, Nike recently launched a video campaign featuring female Middle Eastern athletes.

"The Nike Pro Hijab may have been more than a year in the making, but its impetus can be traced much further back, to an ongoing cultural shift that has seen more women than ever embracing sport," Nike stated.

"This movement first permeated international consciousness in 2012, when a hijabi runner took the global stage in London," the sports manufacturer added.

The London 2012 Olympics saw several female athletes competing on behalf of Middle Eastern and African countries with strict Islamic law, including Saudi Arabia and Somalia.

© AFP 2017/ OLIVIER MORIN Saudi Arabia to Open First Female Gyms Soon

The first Muslim woman to wear a hijab at the Olympic Games was Bahraini sprinter Ruqaya Al Ghasara, who competed in the 2004 Athens Games.

Nike developed the new hijab in collaboration with Muslim athletes including Emirati female Olympic weightlifting athlete Amna Al Haddad and Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari, Sport360 reported.

The sportswear company says its new hijab is made from breathable fabric and will be available in three colors, black, vast grey and obsidian.