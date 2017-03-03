Register
    Riot police fire tear gaz canisters during clashes with young troublemakers near the Paris fan zone during the Euro 2016 final soccer match between Portugal and France at the Stade de France, Sunday, July 10, 2016

Australian Football Fans Looking Not Put Off by Russian Hooligan Headlines

    Australian Football Fans Looking Not Put Off by Russian Hooligan Headlines

    © AP Photo/ Thomas Padilla
    Sport
    0 6610

    Untroubled by rumors and media stir-mongering about violent Russian hooligans, Australia's football fans appear eager to come to the upcoming FIFA Confederations Cup and World Cup in Russia.

    French police use tear gas against England supporters in downtown Marseille, France, Friday, June 10, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Darko Bandic
    Offside! BBC Scores Own Goal With 'Russia's Hooligan Army' Documentary
    Thousands of football fans from all over the world are planning to come to Russia as the country is about to host the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer and the highly anticipated World Cup in 2018.

    Some of them however may have second thoughts or even cancel their travel plans after a number of recent media reports, including a BBC documentary, painted Russian fans all shades of evil.

    Nevertheless, it appears that Australia's largest dedicated football travel provider, Green & Gold Army, does not intend to change its plans to bring the country’s fans to Russia.

    Aaron Zoanetti, Green & Gold Army’s director, told Sputnik Radio that Australians are unlikely to be concerned about these alleged reports of violent Russian ultras.

    "I don’t think that Australians would be concerned about travelling to Russia from fear of violence from Russian ultras. I just don’t think that comes into our mindset. We think about spending a lot of money to go and support our country in the World Cup," he said.

    Zoanetti also added that while he actually lives in London at the moment and has therefore quite a few of the reports about violent Russian hooligans, the negative media coverage hasn't had much coverage in Australia.

    "There’s no doubt that some of Russian fans travelled to France with the goal to cause violence; there’s no doubt about that and that is a concern for any football fan if people are attending a tournament for that purpose. But in Australia the level of media coverage of those events wasn’t significant, so while some Europeans might be put off by those reports, the reports didn’t really make it to the news in Australia," Zoanetti explained.

    He pointed out however that football hooliganism is hardly a phenomenon that exists in Russia alone, and that this problem exists in many countries all over the world.

    "You know, I’m not singling out Russians because I think the issue is being highlighted as a Russian issue when it’s not a Russian issue. This problem exists, you know, in many countries," Zoanetti remarked.

    A clash between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion fans.
    © REUTERS/ Carl Recine Livepic
    A clash between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion fans.

    He also added that from an Australian perspective, football events are no place for violence and hopefully “people who want to go to tournaments for that reason find another outlet for their violence which doesn’t involve football.”

    The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held at venues in more than 10 Russian cities in June and July 2018. The event will be the first-ever World Cup to take place in Eastern Europe.

