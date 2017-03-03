Russian Boxer Povetkin Suspended, Fined by World Boxing Council

© Sputnik/ Mihail Serbin Three of Povetkin's April Meldonium Tests Negative Before Positive One

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Last December, Povetkin had an adverse doping test result from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association before his fight with Canada's Bermane Stiverne at the Yekaterinburg Expo in Russia. Povetkin was tested positive for a muscle-building substance ostarine. As a result, the fight was canceled.

"Pursuant to the August 17, 2016, WBC Ruling, the WBC hereby rules that Mr. Povetkin shall be suspended for participating in any WBC-sanctioned bouts indefinitely; Mr. Povetkin shall pay a $250,000 USD fine to the WBC," the council said in its ruling.

Ealier, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said that Povetkin should be punished in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code if he was really involved in doping

Povetkin, 36, was scheduled to fight defending WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on May 21, 2016, but then tested positive for banned substance meldonium.