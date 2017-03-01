WADA Welcomes Putin's Call to Heed McLaren Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin said earlier on Wednesday that the Russian government should heed the anti-doping recommendations of the WADA independent commission despite some shortfalls in its investigation into doping practices in Russian sports.

“WADA is encouraged by this sign of progress from the highest political levels in Russia today,” WADA President Craig Reedie said as quoted in WADA press release.

“This public admission by Russian President Vladimir Putin that their ‘anti-doping system has failed’ is an important step in the right direction,” Reedie added.