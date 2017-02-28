Register
    Team of Norway Heidi Weng (L) and Maiken Caspersen Falla celebrate after winning the women's Team Sprint event of the 2017 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Lahti, Finland, on February 26, 2017

    Passion for Skiing Distracts Norwegian Legislators From Voting Correctly

    In Norway, skiing is serious business. So serious that it may even disrupt the work of parliament. Norwegian politicians are said to have voted incorrectly on a divisive bill because they were too busy watching their compatriots compete for the gold at the ongoing World Ski Championships.

    Norwegians Wrangle As Gov't Pulls Plug on FM Radio
    While Maiken Caspersen Falla sprinted to gain yet another Norwegian gold medal in Lahti, Finland, Norwegian MPs sensationally voted against their own convictions. In a narrow vote, the rules for so-called "health tourists" were restricted despite the majority's beliefs, as the controversial law was passed by 48 to 45 votes.

    According to Kjersti Toppe of the Norwegian Center Party, elected representatives were too busy rooting for their compatriots, which prevented them from pushing the correct buttons in the surprising vote outcome. Toppe was behind the proposal and was delighted to have won, even if it goes against parliament's stated wishes. Before the vote, neither of the coalition parties supported the bill, the Norwegian daily Aftenposten reported.

    ​The new measures will mean "health tourists" (foreign patients seeking treatment in Norway's hospitals) will need approval in advance for their care to be funded by the Norwegian state.

    During the vote, First Vice-President of the Norwegian Parliament Marit Nybakk notoriously had to ask fellow MPs to stop watching the World Championships and concentrate on the vote, but apparently her appeals fell upon deaf ears.

    "Of course, we can get a laugh out of it, but basically it is disdain for the parliament," an annoyed Marit Nybakk told Aftenposten, adding that representatives must respect when they enter and vote.

    Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg (File)
    © AFP 2016/ KENA BETANCUR
    Norway's Prime Minister Catches Heat for Hunting Pokémons in Parliament
    Liberal Party politician André Skjelstad admitted that he'd voted wrong, yet blamed the mistake on the commotion in the audience. He specifically claimed not to have been watching Ski WSC, as he allegedly had no Ipad with him.

    This is not the first time that mobile devices have gotten in the way of Norwegian MPs. In the summer of 2016, Norway's ruling party, the Conservatives, said no to mobile games during parliamentary debates. Ironically, Prime Minister and Conservative leader Erna Solberg was caught hunting Pokémons only several months later.

    Earlier this year, the ban on mobile games in parliament was also broken by Norwegian Liberal leader Trine Skei Grande, who played with her mobile phone during a meeting on defense strategy, claiming she was "multitasking."


