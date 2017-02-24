IAAF Gives Green Light to 3 Russian Athletes to Take Part in 2017 Competitions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has approved the applications of 3 Russians to compete in international events in 2017 as neutral athletes, the IAAF said in a statement.

"The Doping Review Board, which is composed of Robert Hersh (chair), Sylvia Barlag and Antti Pihlakoski, has unanimously accepted the applications of the following athletes: Anzhelika Sidorova (Pole Vault), Kristina Sivkova (sprints), Aleksei Sokirskii (Hammer Throw)," the IAAF announced on Thursday.

Six other Russian applications have been declined, while several others are still under review, the IAAF said.

In November 2015, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Independent Commission issued a report accusing Russia of numerous breaches of global anti-doping regulations, which led to the Russian team's suspension from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and its ban from taking part in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In December 2016, the WADA independent commission issued the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.

In January, the IAAF published a report with guidelines for applications for Russian athletes to participate in international competitions in 2017 as neutral athletes.

According to the IAAF, a total of 48 Russian athletes have submitted applications.