IOC Strips Russia of 21 Medals Gained at 2008, 2012 Olympics

Earlier on Friday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) issued a four-year ban for Russian middle distance runner Mariya Savinova-Farnosova over doping use and stripped her of all medals, gained from July 2010 to August 2013, including a golden medal received at the London Olympics.
The IOC stores the samples for ten years and may carry out reanalysis, aimed at protecting clean sports, using the latest scientific methods, and the two waves of retests were initiated in the light of intelligence-gathering process initiated in 2015 and involving the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and International Federations (IFs).
After the reports by WADA independent commission headed by Richard McLaren were issued, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) banned the Russian athletes from taking part in international competitions including the 2016 Summer Olympics and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) banned all Russian Paralympic athletes from the 2016 Summer Paralympics and the 2018 Winter Games.
