S Korea Wants Clean Russian Athletes at 2018 Olympics - Organizing Committee

"We do not tolerate doping and these sort of scandals are unpleasant, but we advocate that all clean athletes who have won the right to compete in PyeongChang to do so, including Russian [athletes]," Lee Hee-beom said at a briefing in Gangneung city.
As a result of the IOC ruling, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) banned Russian athletes from taking part in international competitions including the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) later banned all Russian Paralympic athletes from the 2016 Summer Paralympics and the 2018 Winter Games in South Korean Pyeongchang.
On December 9, 2016, the WADA issued the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing alleged manipulations by athletes in 30 disciplines.
