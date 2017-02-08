Register
    International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (L) gives the Olympic flag to Tokyo's governor Yuriko Koike during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 21, 2016.

    Japanese Olympic Committee President Questioned in Bid Probe at France's Request

    Tokyo prosecutors have questioned the Japanese Olympic Committee president over payments made by Tokyo’s team to a Singaporean consultancy that allegedly led to winning the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics bid, local media reported Wednesday.

    The questioning of Tsunekazu Takeda, who led the successful bid, and several other people was voluntary and was carried out at the request of the French authorities, Kyodo news agency said. According to Takeda, during questioning he denied any illegitimacy in the process of defining the 2020 Olympic Games host city.

    The questioning of Tsunekazu Takeda, who led the successful bid, and several other people was voluntary and was carried out at the request of the French authorities, Kyodo news agency said. According to Takeda, during questioning he denied any illegitimacy in the process of defining the 2020 Olympic Games host city.

    The payments French authorities are referring to were made under contracts worth more than $2 million that Tokyo’s bid team signed with a Singaporean consultancy, Black Tidings, prior to winning the bid in September 2013. The company’s head is a close associate of the son of Lamine Diack, who as a member of the International Olympic Committee at the time had a vote in deciding the host city for the 2020 Games.

    Last May, Takeda confirmed the payments to Black Tidings but claimed they were for legitimate consultancy work. A Japanese investigative panel concluded four months later that the payments were neither illegal, nor against the ethics code of the International Olympic Committee.

    French financial prosecutors initiated investigation into the allegations of corruption and money laundering on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic bid in May 2016 after reports in the British media on the dubious payments. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promised to provide assistance in probing to the French authorities.

    2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Japanese Olympic Committee, Japan
