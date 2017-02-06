35 Russian Athletes Apply to Compete as Neutral Athletes in International Events

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 35 Russian athletes have applied to compete in international events in 2017, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said Monday.

"As of today, 35 Russian athletes have so far applied in 2017 to compete as neutral athletes in international competition," the IAAF said in a press release following 208th IAAF Council Meeting in France on Monday.

Rune Andersen, the independent chairman of the IAAF Taskforce, delivered its latest report on the reinstatement of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF).

"The Taskforce’s recommendation, which Council approved, was that RusAF was not ready for reinstatement," the document said.