WADA Confident in McLaren’s Conclusions on Doping in Russia Despite Inaccuracies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The so-called McLaren report accused Russia of running a state-wide doping program and alleged that manipulations occurred in 30 sporting disciplines. Christof Wieschemann, the lawyer of Russian Olympic skiers Aleksandr Legkov and Yevgeny Belov, who were temporarily suspended after the McLaren report, stated there were discrepancies in the papers that the report was based on.

"These discrepancies — which related to typos regarding names and sample numbers and a technical malfunction with the evidence disclosure package website — were swiftly resolved. As of today, Wada is unaware of any outstanding issues," the statement of the agency said, as quoted by the BBC broadcaster.

The agency stated that its legal team continues working with various international sport federations helping them to analyze and interpret the report, and stressed that "Wada retains full confidence in the evidence-based findings brought forward by Professor McLaren's investigation," the broadcaster added.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the International Olympics Committee (IOC) requested McLaren to prove the allegations made in the report. According to a letter leaked by Fancy Bears hacker group to Russian media, the IOC asked for information regarding 16 names mentioned in the report, and provided over 50 questions, majority of which were how McLaren can demonstrate alleged links between the officials and doping practices.

The Russian doping scandal began in 2014 and escalated in July 2016, when an independent WADA commission headed by McLaren presented its report. The second part of the report was published on December 9, resulting in Russia losing the 2016-2017 ISU Speed Skating World Cup, the Biathlon World Cup, the Cross-Country Skiing World Cup and the 2017 bobsleigh and skeleton world championships. On January 30, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced its decision to ban Russian athletes from the qualifying events for the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea.