MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s women’s 4x400 relay team lost the silver medal it won at the 2012 London Olympics after a team member tested positive in a doping reanalysis, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

"Antonina KRIVOSHAPKA, 29, of the Russian Federation, competing in the women’s 400m event, in which she ranked 6th and for which she was awarded a diploma, and in the women’s 4x400m relay event, in which she and her teammates ranked 2nd and for which they were awarded a silver medal, has been disqualified from the Olympic Games London 2012," the IOC said.

According to the committee, Krivoshapka tested positive for turinabol.