'Milestone in My Career': Federer Beats Nadal in Australian Open Final

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The final score of the game that took place in Melbourne was 6:4, 3:6, 6:1, 3:6, 6:3. The game lasted for three hours and 37 minutes.

Federer, 35, previously won the Australian Open in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2010.

The total number of the Grand Slam titles won by Federer thus reached 18.