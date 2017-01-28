Chinese, Korean Ice Hockey Clubs May Join Kontinental Hockey League

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – Alexander Medvedev, member of board of directors of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) said on Saturday he believed that Chinese and Korean hockey clubs may join the league.

"I believe that one day one more Chinese club and maybe a Korean club will join KHL. And we will create the pacific division," Medvedev told Journalists.

© Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko Team Russia Takes Third Place at International Junior Hockey Championship

Since August 2016, the Beijing’s hockey club Kunlun Red Star has been performing in the KHL.

The KHL is an international tournament created for further development of hockey throughout Russia and other nations across Europe and Asia. The league comprises 28 member clubs based in Belarus, Croatia, Finland, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Russia, and Slovakia. Earlier, the league also comprised teams from the Czech Republic and Ukraine.