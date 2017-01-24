FIVB Denies Knowledge of Alleged Russian Volleyball Doping at 2012 Olympics

© Sputnik/ Александр Вильф Russian Men’s Volleyball Team Loses to Brazil at Rio Olympics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Giba, the Brazilian Men’s volleyball team head at the 2012 Games, claimed on national television that seven Russian volleyball players used doping and said he would seek to strip Russia of its medal. Russia won gold in 2012 after defeating Brazil 3-2.

"As of now, the FIVB has not been informed of any athletes, including those mentioned in the Independent Person’s Report (McLaren Report) issued last month, having tested positive for samples collected during the London 2012 Olympic Games. Therefore, the FIVB is not aware of an examination of the medal reallocation from the London 2012 Olympic Games by the International Olympic Committee, which is the entity responsible for awarding medals at the Olympic Games, at this time," the federation's press department head Richard Baker told R-Sport.

The federation will take part in any World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) meetings to address the findings of the McLaren report on Russian doping, he added.

The Russian doping scandal, simmering since 2014, escalated in July 2016 when WADA independent commission headed by Richard McLaren presented a report accusing Russia of running a state-wide doping program and urging the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to consider a blanket ban on the entire Russian Olympic team. The IOC instead let individual sports federations act on the issue.

As a result, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) banned Russian athletes from taking part in international competitions including the 2016 Summer Olympics. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) later banned all Russian Paralympic athletes from the 2016 Summer Paralympics and the 2018 Winter Games.

On December 9, 2016, the WADA independent commission issued the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.

