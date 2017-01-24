FIVB Denies Knowledge of Alleged Russian Volleyball Doping at 2012 Olympics

"As of now, the FIVB has not been informed of any athletes, including those mentioned in the Independent Person’s Report (McLaren Report) issued last month, having tested positive for samples collected during the London 2012 Olympic Games. Therefore, the FIVB is not aware of an examination of the medal reallocation from the London 2012 Olympic Games by the International Olympic Committee, which is the entity responsible for awarding medals at the Olympic Games, at this time," the federation's press department head Richard Baker told R-Sport.
The federation will take part in any World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) meetings to address the findings of the McLaren report on Russian doping, he added.
As a result, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) banned Russian athletes from taking part in international competitions including the 2016 Summer Olympics. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) later banned all Russian Paralympic athletes from the 2016 Summer Paralympics and the 2018 Winter Games.
On December 9, 2016, the WADA independent commission issued the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.
