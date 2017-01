MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The next EB Meeting will take place on February 9th to make further decisions before the WCH.

"In addition, the IBU will open formal investigation against the RBU. The RBU is to provide the IBU with a detailed and fully documented report with respect to the seven cases under investigation," the IBU's press release, issued on Saturday, said.

