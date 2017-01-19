IOC Cannot Set Date for Decision on Russian Athletes Participation in Olympics

–

DAVOS (Sputnik)The International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief, Thomas Bach, said Thursday he did not know when the decision on whether Russian athletes could go to the 2018 Winter Olympics would be taken.

"There is still some work to do based on McLaren report. I do not know how long this will last," Bach told reporters.

World Anti-Doping Agency investigation team member Richard McLaren released another batch of findings about Russia’s alleged doping scheme in December, after his initial report in July claimed its government manipulated doping probes at the London and Sochi games.

"There are two IOC commissions on the way who have to address the McLaren report with regard to individual athletes where the report of McLaren is saying he has no mandate to address this. So this has to be addressed by re-analyzing all the samples of all the Russian athletes having competed in Sochi and even London 2012," he explained.

The doping scandal, which erupted last year months before the opening of the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, disqualified many Russian athletes from both Olympic and Paralympic games in Brazil.

