Countries Should Not Decide on Russia's Olympic Participation - IOC Head

DAVOS (Sputnik) – Earlier this month, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) agency chief David Kenworthy called for Russia to be banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea’s Pyeongchang.

"I have not heard about this. But we are working with WADA in this respect, and WADA is our center of competence and authority for the fight against doping. This is not an issue between one country and another," Bach said commenting on Kenworthy’s words.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!