Russia Could Join Bidding Race to Host 2028 Olympic Games

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia could participate in the race to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Alexander Zhukov said Friday.

"At the moment [we can submit an application to host Olympics] only in 2028. This process will start not earlier than in 2020…. I believe it's worth a try," Zhukov told RIA Novosti.

He added that a number of Russian cities, including St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi, could host the 2028 Olympics if Russia participated in the bidding process.

Russia held the Olympic Games in 2014 in Sochi and the Soviet Union in 1980 in Moscow. According to the IOC's traditions, the host continents should rotate and if the committee decides to hold the 2024 Olympics in either Paris or Budapest, competing for the prestigious tournament with Los Angeles, Russia will unlikely become the host nation of the 2028 Olympic Games.

