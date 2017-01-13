Dutch Central Bank Warns of Money Laundering, Corruption in Football

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Dutch Central Bank on Friday published a report, in which it warned other banks and trust offices to pay more attention to their clients involved with football, as the this sector is particularly vulnerable to money laundering and corruption.

“Combined with a closed culture, possible conflicts of interest and the possible use of corporate structures to hide money, makes the sector vulnerable to money laundering and other risks to integrity,” the report said, as quoted by the Dutch News.

© AP Photo/ Felipe Dana Former Head of Brazilian Football Confederation Accused of Corruption

As the football sector involves large amounts of money, particular attention should be paid to such areas as the transfer market, hosting contracts for sports events as well as the purchase of football clubs by wealthy individuals, the report said.

It added that, according to the bank research, 17 out of 19 banks it had examined were not sufficiently aware of the risks related to this area.

The bank therefore called on other banks and trust offices to research into the sources of money of their football clients.