Russian Lawmakers Form Expert Commission to Analyze Doping Claims

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Mikhail Degtyarev told journalists the "more than a thousand" documents in the 2016 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) independent commission report claiming Russia runs a doping program have not been fully examined.

"Therefore, the sport committee is creating an independent expert commission to analyze the documents published by Richard McLaren," Degtyarev said, referring to the head of the WADA commission.

The lawmaker said the committee would be ready to publish its own report following the analysis of the McLaren documents next month.

McLaren issued the second part of the report on December 9, 2016, following the first part's release in July 2016, revealing alleged manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.

"Even a cursory analysis suggests that this criminal group was working in the interests, including of foreigners," Degtyarev stressed.

On Tuesday, leaders from 19 National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) urged in a joint statement to ban Russia from competing and hosting any international sports events over "institutionalized doping violations" in Russian sports.

Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) First Vice President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Wednesday that information attacks against Russian sports was due to the Russian athletes' successes in the international arena.

Also on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko denied claims of a state-run doping program, reaffirming that the country's sport is one of the cleanest in the world.

