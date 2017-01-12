Information Attacks Against Moscow Emerging Amid Russian Athletes' Success

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The information attacks against Russian sports, as well as calls to ban Russia from international sports competitions are emerging due to successful results of the Russian athletes, Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) First Vice President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Wednesday.

"The information attacks are currently taking place amid successful results of the Russian athletes, after the temporary suspension of our skeleton racers was lifted, and the round of 2016–17 FIS Snowboard World Cup successfully went in Moscow," Pozdnyakov told R-Sport news agency.

On Tuesday, the leaders of 19 National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) called for Russia to be banned from hosting any international sports events over "institutionalized doping violations" in Russian sports. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko refuted the allegations, saying that the country's sport is one of the cleanest in the world.

The Russian doping scandal simmered since 2014, escalating in July, 2016 when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) presented a report accusing Russia of running a state-wide doping program and urging the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to consider a blanket ban on the entire Russian Olympic team. The IOC instead let individual sports federations act on the issue.

As a result, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) banned Russian athletes from taking part in international competitions including the 2016 Summer Olympics. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) later banned all Russian Paralympic athletes from the 2016 Summer Paralympics and the 2018 Winter Games.

On December 9, 2016, the WADA independent commission issued the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.