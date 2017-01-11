Register
15:55 GMT +311 January 2017
    Final Decisions on International Competitions in Russia Up to Sports Federations

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Filippov
    The final decisions on holding various international sports competitions in Russia remain with the respective international athletes' federations, International Olympic Committee (IOC) Head of Media Relations Emmanuelle Moreau said Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the leaders of 19 National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) called for Russia to be banned from hosting any international sports events over "institutionalized doping violations" in Russian sports.

    "As regards to competitions currently taking place or planned in Russia – this is a matter for the respective International Federations. Many of them have already taken action and continue to work closely with WADA," Moreau told R-Sport.

    The NADO heads from countries including the United States, Germany, France, Japan, Ireland and Austria, during Tuesday's summit in Dublin also called on all Russian athletes to be banned from international competitions.

    Meanwhile, the IOC has set up a commission ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics to look into the issue of Russian participation and consider claims made by all sides, according to the IOC spokesperson.

    “For the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, two IOC commissions have been set up to coordinate our response. They will respect the due process and give all sides a fair chance to be heard. Following this, the IOC will take all appropriate measures and sanctions," Moreau said.

    The Russian doping scandal, simmering since 2014, escalated in July 2016 when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) independent commission headed by Richard McLaren presented a report accusing Russia of running a state-wide doping program and urging the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to consider a blanket ban on the entire Russian Olympic team. The IOC instead let individual sports federations act on the issue.

    Richard McLaren, who was appointed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to head an independent investigative team, walks out off the room after presenting his report in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 18, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Peter Power
    Moscow Considers McLaren Report 'Falsified,' Prepares Criminal Offenses
    As a result, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) banned Russian athletes from taking part in international competitions including the 2016 Summer Olympics. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) later banned all Russian Paralympic athletes from the 2016 Summer Paralympics and the 2018 Winter Games.

    On December 9, 2016, the WADA independent commission issued the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines. Its publication has resulted in Russia losing the 2016-2017 ISU speed skating world cup, the Biathlon World Cup, the cross-country skiing world cup and the 2017 bobsleigh and skeleton world championships.

