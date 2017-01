© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev IOC Probe Into Russia Skiers Concerns Scratches on Doping Sample Bottles - CCSFR

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Leaders from 19 National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs), following a summit in Dublin, Ireland, urged on Tuesday to ban Russia from competing and hosting any international events over "institutionalized doping violations" in Russian sports.

"We are ready to discuss these issues with the IOC, with WADA… We have a work plan with WADA. I would not pay attention to the statements of some strange leaders," Kolobkov told R-Sport.

Kolobkov derided the NADO statement was "clearly beyond the scope of their activities."

