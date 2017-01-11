Mutko: NADO Should Mind Own Business Rather Than Interfere in Politics

© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov NADO Leaders From 19 Countries Urge to Ban Russia From Int'l Sports Events

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADO), calling for banning Russian athletes from competitions and depriving the state of participating in international sports events should do their work rather than interfere in politics, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said.

"Anti-doping organizations are anti-doping organizations, they must control the situation in their own countries, gather urine samples, but not interfere in politics. If you look closely, pure politics are behind it," Mutko told R-Sport on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, leaders from 19 National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) following a summit in Dublin, Ireland, urged to ban Russia from competing and hosting any international sports events over "institutionalized doping violations" in Russian sports.