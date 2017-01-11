Mutko: NADO Should Mind Own Business Rather Than Interfere in Politics

"Anti-doping organizations are anti-doping organizations, they must control the situation in their own countries, gather urine samples, but not interfere in politics. If you look closely, pure politics are behind it," Mutko told R-Sport on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, leaders from 19 National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) following a summit in Dublin, Ireland, urged to ban Russia from competing and hosting any international sports events over "institutionalized doping violations" in Russian sports.
