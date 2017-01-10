FIFA Council Approves World Cup Expansion to 48 Teams Starting in 2026

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The decision issued by the 37-member FIFA Council in Zurich envisions a 2026 championship made up of 16 three-team groups, FIFA said on its Twitter account. It promised further details after the council meeting.

The FIFA Council unanimously decided on a 48-team #WorldCup as of 2026:

16 groups of 3 teams. Details to follow after the meeting. — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) January 10, 2017

​FIFA President Gianni Infantino made the expansion proposal on October 3, 2016, explaining at the time that 16 teams would qualify directly to the group stage and 32 teams would compete for the remaining 16 spots.