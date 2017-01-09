Register
03:13 GMT +309 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Athletes compete in the Women 60 m Final event at the IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in the Ergo Arena in the Polish coastal town of Sopot, on March 9, 2014

    IAAF Ready to Discuss World Records List Scrapping Proposed by AIPS

    © AFP 2016/ JOHANNES EISELE
    Sport
    Get short URL
    111121

    The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) expressed its readiness to discuss the proposal to scrap the world records list, as some of them could have been achieved not legitimately, in a response letter to the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

    Russia's Anna Chicherova, gold winner in high-jump at the World Athletics Championship in Daegu, South Korea, takes part in the competition. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    IAAF Publishes Guidelines for Russian Athletes to Compete as Neutrals
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 3, AIPS President Gianni Merlo wrote to IAAF President Seb Coe, calling on him to "close the world record books in athletics and open new ones" as the sports world was currently witnessing "many Olympic champions being stripped of their medals, their records."

    On Sunday, the AIPS published on its website a response from the IAAF.

    "As to the proposal to scrap the world records list which is the core of your letter, we understand the frustrations, "the doubts of the past" which you outline. We know that systems have in the past produced athletes that have probably not achieved records legitimately… That said we welcome the debate," the IAAF said.

    At the same time, the association stressed that "the clean athletes" who legitimately set world records were its primary focus.

    "However, that's a very different thing from penalising clean athletes who have gone about breaking records based upon the hard work and dedication during their young lives, with clean coaches and clean federations… If the records list is scrapped not only do these clean athletes risk losing their place in history, they face the implication that their records have not been achieved cleanly," the IAAF said.

    The proposal to scrap world records list came as a result of the recent doping scandals and launch by the IAAF of an online portal for reporting suspicions of doping.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    Related:

    RusAF Says IAAF Refused to Provide Info on Athletes Featured in McLaren Report
    Russian Athletes Not Required to Undergo Doping Tests Abroad – IAAF
    IAAF Agrees With Second Part of McLaren Report
    Tags:
    list, world record, Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), International Sports Press Association (AIPS), Seb Coe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      GOOD. Russia get all the mess for been behind POLITICAL INSTITUTIONS that ONLY work IF you do the RIGHT THING. Like GIFT UP CRIMEA. Let SYRIA FALL. And other perks. \This sounds like GORBACHEV, RUSSIA BELONGS IN EUROPE, STUPIDITY!!
      Russia belongs in EURASIA, FOOL. And shouldn't be at any institution of west. Create own.
      Sounds like a guy that moved somewhere and he just wants to be under the institution. Welfare.
      Wants no progress. Produces nothing.

      IF Russia wants to progress, it MUST remove itself from all west institutions, and their hegemony. That is ONLY for politically correct IDIOTS.
      When Russia began the CIS games, E.U was quick to criticize and ridiculize CIS. Just to get them ALL under their institutions. NAIVE Russia bit the bait.

      Today they using all the institutions to kick Russia and create [propaganda. ANd watch FIFA> Russia will be playing with ME MYSELF and I. Must likely.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok