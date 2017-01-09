IAAF Ready to Discuss World Records List Scrapping Proposed by AIPS

On Sunday, the AIPS published on its website a response from the IAAF.
"As to the proposal to scrap the world records list which is the core of your letter, we understand the frustrations, "the doubts of the past" which you outline. We know that systems have in the past produced athletes that have probably not achieved records legitimately… That said we welcome the debate," the IAAF said.
At the same time, the association stressed that "the clean athletes" who legitimately set world records were its primary focus.
"However, that's a very different thing from penalising clean athletes who have gone about breaking records based upon the hard work and dedication during their young lives, with clean coaches and clean federations… If the records list is scrapped not only do these clean athletes risk losing their place in history, they face the implication that their records have not been achieved cleanly," the IAAF said.
The proposal to scrap world records list came as a result of the recent doping scandals and launch by the IAAF of an online portal for reporting suspicions of doping.
