MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Ustyugov claimed the Tour de Ski title. He won six out of seven stages of the event. Following the victory, Ustyugov said that the suspension of six other Russian skiers from the race was unfair.

"Ustyugov’s victory is very important to us. I think Sergey has said everything. I am proud and glad for Sergey and for the Russian skiing sport… He showed today that all these attacks and talks about special programs have no basis," Mutko told R-Sport.

© East News/ AP Photo/David J. Phillip UK Anti-Doping Organization Head Calls for Russian Ban at 2018 Winter Olympics

The doping scandal, simmering since 2014, escalated in July 2016 when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) presented a report accusing Russia of running a state-wide doping program.

On December 9, WADA independent commission headed by Richard McLaren issued the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.

On December 22, six cross country athletes from Russia were provisionally suspended based on the findings of the report on anti-doping rules violations during the Olympic Winter Games 2014 in Sochi. As a result of the suspension, the Russian skiers missed out on the Tour de Ski, a multi-stage cross country skiing event.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!