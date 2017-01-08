Russian Ustiugov Wins Tour de Ski Becoming 1st Ever to Lead Throughout All Event

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ustiugov finished the final 9-kilometer (5.5-mile) free-style race at Italy’s Val di Fiemme in 20 minutes 27.7 seconds.

Ustiugov won six out of seven races of the prestigious event.

In men’s overall standings, Ustiugov came first finishing all stages of the Tour de Ski in 3:24:47, with 1 minute, 2.9 seconds lead over his nearest rival, Norway’s Martin Johnsrud Sundy. Dario Cologna of Switzerland came third.

The Tour de Ski is a cross-country skiing event held annually in Central Europe, modeled on the Tour de France of cycling.