01:26 GMT +308 January 2017
    Pyeongchang will host the 2018 Olympic Winter Games

    UK Anti-Doping Organization Head Calls to Ban Russia From 2018 Winter Olympics

    © East News/ AP Photo/David J. Phillip
    UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) agency chief David Kenworthy said on Saturday that Russia should be banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korean Pyeongchang.

    Yana Kudryavtseva (Russia) performs the hoop routine during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around competition at the XXXI Summer Olympics
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Year in Review: Russian Athletes Showing Strength Despite Doping Accusations
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kenworthy also said that Russian athletes should have been banned from the 2016 Summer Olympics.

    "Yes, I think they [Russian team] should [be banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics]. I think they should have been banned from the Olympics in the summer. The International Paralympic Committee in my view got it right — they banned Russia. I think the IOC [International Olympic Committee] made a complete muck-up of it," Kenworthy was quoted as saying by the BBC news on Saturday.

    He added that all that incident "was debasing all of sport."

    "We're still getting denials of any wrongdoing and strange statements about whether it was state-sponsored or not — what we now need to do is get Russia back in the fold, and that is taking some considerable time and effort," Kenworthy said.

    Doping laboratory. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Kremlin Categorically Denies State Sponsorship of Doping Use in Russia
    The doping scandal, simmering since 2014, escalated in July 2016 when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) presented a report accusing Russia of running a state-wide doping program and urging the IOC to consider a blanket ban on the entire Russian Olympic team. The IOC instead let individual sports federations act on the issue.

    As a result, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) banned Russian athletes from taking part in international competitions including the 2016 Summer Olympics. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) later banned all Russian Paralympic athletes from the 2016 Summer Paralympics and the 2018 Winter Games.

    On December 9, WADA independent commission headed by Richard McLaren issued the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.

    2018 Winter Olympics, International Paralypmic Committee (IPC), International Olympic Committee (IOC), Russia
      jas
      What a disgrace for the UK. This guy is twisting Russia's response around. Of course, Russia emphasized nothing being state sponsored. That was the question. No, that doesn't mean that they admit any doping program. This would be silly if not so reckless. I am form the West and I am beginning to despise westerners. :) It's effective propaganda and conditioning.
      maxxus
      Gee, do you think US (but Israeli penetrated) NSA blackmail is playing any role. The NSA renders decision making bodies worldwide bogus.

      Sports are just one more front for the Neocon World Order unipolar dictatorship to attack it's main impediment, the resistance of Russia.
