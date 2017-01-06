US Team Wins International Junior Hockey Championship, Beating Canada

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The final game took place on Thursday in Montreal. Team USA defeated Canada in the shootout.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia won the bronze medal game against Sweden with a score of 2 to 1.

On Wednesday, Russia lost to the US team in the semifinal game. Canada won the Wednesday semifinal game against Sweden with a score of 5 to 2.

