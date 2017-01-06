US Team Wins International Junior Hockey Championship, Beating Canada

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The final game took place on Thursday in Montreal. Team USA defeated Canada in the shootout.
Check out Team USA's locker room victory song! #WorldJuniors #Gold #Champions 🇺🇸🥇🏆🌟 pic.twitter.com/GKP9uSoVLf— IIHF WJC (@iihf_wjc) 6 января 2017 г.
Earlier on Thursday, Russia won the bronze medal game against Sweden with a score of 2 to 1.
On Wednesday, Russia lost to the US team in the semifinal game. Canada won the Wednesday semifinal game against Sweden with a score of 5 to 2.
#WorldJuniors #CANvsUSA | Players of the game:— #WorldJuniors (@HC_WJC) 6 января 2017 г.
🇨🇦 Chabot
🇺🇸 McAvoy pic.twitter.com/bBHz1Zl3Zk
