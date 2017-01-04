RusAF Says IAAF Refused to Provide Info on Athletes Featured in McLaren Report

“We requested the information from the IAAF on the matter, but they did not give us a response. They said it was their internal investigation. Therefore today we do not have information on surnames [of athletes],” Shlyakhtin told R-Sport.
On December 9, the WADA independent commission issued the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.
