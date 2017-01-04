RusAF Says IAAF Refused to Provide Info on Athletes Featured in McLaren Report

© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov Russian Athletes Not Required to Undergo Doping Tests Abroad – IAAF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The IAAF published a report earlier in the day with guidelines for applications for the Russian athletes to participate in international competitions of 2017 as neutral athletes. The IAAF also said it had received about 200 names of Russian athletes by the McLaren investigation team, adding that the evidence will be investigated.

“We requested the information from the IAAF on the matter, but they did not give us a response. They said it was their internal investigation. Therefore today we do not have information on surnames [of athletes],” Shlyakhtin told R-Sport.

On December 9, the WADA independent commission issued the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!