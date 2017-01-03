MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian athletes are not required to undergo doping tests outside Russia but they still must be part of a testing program corresponding to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said in a statement on Tuesday.

”So far as the testing requirements are concerned, the guidelines clarify that athletes do not necessarily need to have been tested outside of Russia but do stipulate that they must have been part of a recognised, independent and fully WADA Code-compliant drug-testing programme for a sufficiently long period to provide substantial objective assurance of integrity,” the statement read.